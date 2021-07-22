Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Rotala (LON:ROL)

Rotala (LON:ROL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ROL stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.01. The company has a market capitalization of £13.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. Rotala has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.48).

In other news, insider Robert Dunn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,750 ($10,125.42).

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

