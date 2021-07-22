Short Interest in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Increases By 19.2%

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALTA opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $774.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Altabancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Altabancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Altabancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

