Short Interest in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Expands By 19.4%

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 153,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

