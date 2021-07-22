Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Drops By 26.1%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

CEMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CEMI stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.85. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.75.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 79.63% and a negative net margin of 72.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.