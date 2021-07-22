Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rises By 23.1%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Cintas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Cintas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $392.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.85. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1 year low of $282.69 and a 1 year high of $392.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

