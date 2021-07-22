Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Drops By 25.0%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CNFinance by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

CNF opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 726.28, a quick ratio of 726.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.84.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. CNFinance had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $48.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

