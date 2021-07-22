Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Decreases By 27.6%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CS shares. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.