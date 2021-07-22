Short Interest in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Rises By 22.2%

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $214.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.93. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

