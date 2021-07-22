Short Interest in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expands By 22.3%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.45.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $234.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -321.05 and a beta of 2.01. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,186,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,847,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,814,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

