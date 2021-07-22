Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Drops By 26.5%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Shares of HYXF stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.26. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

