Short Interest in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Drops By 26.2%

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 13,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,170 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 114.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after buying an additional 960,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

