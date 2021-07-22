Short Interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Grows By 22.1%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MKD opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Molecular Data has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Data during the first quarter worth $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Data by 478.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Data during the first quarter worth $490,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

