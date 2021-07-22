Shyam Sankar Sells 172,540 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion and a PE ratio of 118.53.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $432,809,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $215,139,000. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.