Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.10 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $138.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $141.47 million, with estimates ranging from $139.80 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSRR opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $382.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

