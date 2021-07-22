Signata Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Signata has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00047537 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.16 or 0.00813490 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,874,019 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

