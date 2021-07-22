Silver Point Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,000. Retail Value makes up about 2.3% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned 0.06% of Retail Value as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,529,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,421,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Retail Value by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 80,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Retail Value stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,796. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.52. Retail Value Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $25.15.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.