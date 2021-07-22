Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Simulations Plus has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.