Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.
Simulations Plus has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $950.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
