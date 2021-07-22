SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -261.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.84. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

