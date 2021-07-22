Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Increased to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after buying an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after buying an additional 108,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

