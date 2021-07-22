Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded to “D-” at TheStreet

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.24.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.