SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SLM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 70,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,248. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08. SLM has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

