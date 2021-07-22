SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $251.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.43.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 25.6% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

