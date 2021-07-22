SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SMBK opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $368.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 21.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 97,777 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 474,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $518,000. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

