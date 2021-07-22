Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 3,188 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00.
- On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00.
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $259.30 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion and a PE ratio of -68.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.44.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
