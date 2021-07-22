Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 3,188 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $811,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $259.30 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion and a PE ratio of -68.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.