Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83. 8,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $858.92 million, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 75,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

