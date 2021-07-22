Sonic Automotive (SAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

