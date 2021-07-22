Sonic Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,012 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,675% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

