Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SON stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $61.84. 15,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.98.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

