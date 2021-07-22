Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SON stock traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $61.84. 15,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.98.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
