Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.930 EPS.

NYSE SON opened at $65.64 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

