South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

