South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $425.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.67.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

