Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 2.4% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Las Vegas Sands worth $142,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 686,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,530. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.