Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has $32.08 Million Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.56% of Clearway Energy worth $32,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWEN traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. 27,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

