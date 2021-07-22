Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Additionally, it strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. These investments will be aimed at reducing costs and also allow it to meet increasing production rates on many of its programs. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. Spirit AeroSystems also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit AeroSystems witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect Spirit AeroSystems.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 152,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 65,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

