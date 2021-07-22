Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of SRC opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.96, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

