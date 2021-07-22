SPX FLOW, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPX FLOW in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

