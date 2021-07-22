Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 468,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Square were worth $106,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $257.25 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.60, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,873 shares in the company, valued at $36,051,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 973,985 shares of company stock worth $222,515,001. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

