SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

