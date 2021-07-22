StakedZEN Price Reaches $49.19 (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for approximately $49.19 or 0.00151754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $840.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00108050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00142274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,424.33 or 1.00033435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 30,731 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

