Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 517.11 ($6.76).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 429.60 ($5.61) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.67. The firm has a market cap of £13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.48.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

