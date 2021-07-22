Standard Protocol (STND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,808.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $110,808.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000981 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00106668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00140575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,051.09 or 0.99922738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,712 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.