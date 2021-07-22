Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SXI opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Standex International has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

