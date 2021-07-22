Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 782,500 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 636,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $13,212,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 1.26. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

