State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $59.95 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,997 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Tyson Foods worth $59,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

NYSE TSN opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

