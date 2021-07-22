State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $51,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 19.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 47.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 55,408 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.52 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

