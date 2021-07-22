State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,711 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $62,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPG opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.94 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.