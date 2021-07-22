State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $85.13 on Monday. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

