Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $242.11 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Status has a market capitalization of $242.11 million and $178.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00049473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.98 or 0.00861064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

