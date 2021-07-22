Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MITO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.