Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 6,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCS shares. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

